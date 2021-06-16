Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Workday were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,799 shares of company stock worth $85,258,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -326.49 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.