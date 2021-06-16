Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXD opened at $8.20 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

