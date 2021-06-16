NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NN Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 12,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,953. NN Group has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

