NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $45.15

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.15, but opened at $43.86. NIO shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 472,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

