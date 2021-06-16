NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $330.10

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.10 and last traded at $330.10, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

