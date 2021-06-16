New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Amedisys worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $246.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.26 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

