New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.