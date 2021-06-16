New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,700 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

