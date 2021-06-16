New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,786 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

