New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.35% of United Fire Group worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

