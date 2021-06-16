New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,750 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,204,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,000 shares of company stock worth $28,609,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

