New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 31,210 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APAM opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

