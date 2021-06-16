NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 4,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,059. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

