NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the May 13th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NURO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.79. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 28,238 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.