NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,872 shares of company stock worth $2,767,245 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

