NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,849. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

