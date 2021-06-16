Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.67

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

