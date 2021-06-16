nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.
nCino stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
