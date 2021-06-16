Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.56. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 15,781 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 243,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

