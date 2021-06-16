National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. National Vision reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Vision by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National Vision by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Vision by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.