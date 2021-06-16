National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.16

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

