National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$91.64. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$91.21, with a volume of 2,254,944 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.65. The company has a market cap of C$31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

