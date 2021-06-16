Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 10,717 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.
The company has a market cap of $539.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95.
About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
