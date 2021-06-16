Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 10,717 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $539.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.