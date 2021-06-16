Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up 0.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 701,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,244. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

