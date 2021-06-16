MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $537.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $537.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

