Myers Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.