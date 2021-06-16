mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 1.7% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $2,448.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,670.74 or 0.99894305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.