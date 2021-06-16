Morgan Stanley Lowers Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) to Equal Weight

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Shimizu stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Shimizu has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

