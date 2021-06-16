New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763,275. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.