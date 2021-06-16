Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $362.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.50 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 17796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.37.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

