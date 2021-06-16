Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

TD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

