Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,955. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

