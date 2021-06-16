Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,470,000 after buying an additional 1,442,602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 322,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

NYSE COP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of -407.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.