Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 16,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

