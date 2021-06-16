Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.