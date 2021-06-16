Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 15,876 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 214.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,465,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,988. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

