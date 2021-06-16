Monster Beverage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,416 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,664% compared to the average volume of 307 put options.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

