Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.26.

MNST opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

