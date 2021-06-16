Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

