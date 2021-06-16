MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $918.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026068 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00166812 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,775,695 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

