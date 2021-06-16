Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,353. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

