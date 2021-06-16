Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Boosted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $168,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 80,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,215. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

