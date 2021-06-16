Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.