MMOCoin Hits Market Cap of $338,038.72 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $338,038.72 and $377.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

