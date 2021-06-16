Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.