Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,384 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

TFX stock opened at $396.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

