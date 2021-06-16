Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,271 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

