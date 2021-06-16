Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,958 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.