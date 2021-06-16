Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,024 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

