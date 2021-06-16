Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,845 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Assurant by 1,985.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

